salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.18. The company had a trading volume of 250,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,497. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.04. The stock has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

