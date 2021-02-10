Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given a €106.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Safran SA (SAF.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.18 ($129.63).

Get Safran SA (SAF.PA) alerts:

EPA:SAF opened at €111.65 ($131.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.29. Safran SA has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.