Safehold (SAFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Safehold to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. Safehold has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $80.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

