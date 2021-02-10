SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $111.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,926.82 or 1.00128516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.95 or 0.01081248 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.00295021 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00216732 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00092007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001732 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00033118 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001746 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

