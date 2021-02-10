SafeCapital (SCAP) One Day Volume Tops $1.79 Million

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $79,199.29 and $1.79 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00028330 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001096 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001821 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

