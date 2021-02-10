Royale Finance (ROYA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.29 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Royale Finance token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00050755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00246782 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00084294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00093997 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00063752 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

Royale Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.