Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMRRY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of BMRRY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,955. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

