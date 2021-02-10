Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to $198.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.35% from the stock’s current price.

CDNAF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Tire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.14.

Shares of CDNAF stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $137.17. 25,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.56. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $140.08.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

