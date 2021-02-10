Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.05. 124,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,186,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average is $132.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.