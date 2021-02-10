Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 669 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Chevron were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Chevron by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after buying an additional 119,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.52. 68,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,976. The stock has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.