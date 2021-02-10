Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 1,220 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.75. 1,986,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,550. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.