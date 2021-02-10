Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 548.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 382.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 730,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 535,699 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $13,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,903. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.