Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $71,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36,100 shares of company stock worth $151,278. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

NYSE HON traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $202.23. 6,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,227. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.40.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.