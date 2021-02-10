Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $250,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. 142,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,109. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

