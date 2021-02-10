Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SAP were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $764,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 49.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,781. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

