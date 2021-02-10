Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $403.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.