Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $184.82

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $184.82 and last traded at $184.82, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 585.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rogers by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rogers (NYSE:ROG)
Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.
