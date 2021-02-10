Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $184.82

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $184.82 and last traded at $184.82, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Rogers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 585.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total transaction of $707,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,378.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,335. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rogers by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.