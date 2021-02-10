Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.18

Shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 126025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.92, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.55 million and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) Company Profile (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 17, 2020, it owned and operated 28 private liquor stores.

