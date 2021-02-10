Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 134.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $189,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,432,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,645,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,876,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,582,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. The business’s revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

