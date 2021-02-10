Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,675,000 after buying an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 337,413 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $14,460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 225,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 552,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 249,165 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

