Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$72.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$37.76 and a 12-month high of C$101.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$80.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

