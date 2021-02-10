RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,195.00

RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) (LON:RCP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and last traded at GBX 2,180 ($28.48), with a volume of 129675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,175 ($28.42).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,058.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,923.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87.

In related news, insider James Leigh-Pemberton acquired 5,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,990 ($26.00) per share, with a total value of £116,514.50 ($152,226.94). Also, insider Hannah Rothschild sold 50,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,961 ($25.62), for a total transaction of £1,000,011.95 ($1,306,522.01).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

