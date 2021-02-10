Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,515 ($72.05).

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,120 ($93.02) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Shares of RIO stock traded up GBX 152 ($1.99) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,922 ($77.37). 2,325,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,161. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.85 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,802.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,066.98.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

