Richardson Electronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,076 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,303% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELL. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Shares of RELL opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 million, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.