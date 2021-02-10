Richard Tegoni Sells 5,833,325 Shares of SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) Stock

SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) insider Richard Tegoni sold 5,833,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.22), for a total value of A$1,755,830.83 ($1,254,164.88).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84.

About SECOS Group

SECOS Group Limited manufactures and distributes sustainable packaging materials in Oceanic, Asia, Americas, Europe, and Africa. The company provides biodegradable resins, packaging products, and cast films to blue-chip companies. It also develops and manufactures bioplastic resins derived from renewable resources for the packaging and plastic products industries.

