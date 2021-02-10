Richard Tegoni Sells 5,833,325 Shares of SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) Stock

SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) insider Richard Tegoni sold 5,833,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.22), for a total value of A$1,755,830.83 ($1,254,164.88).
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84.
About SECOS Group
Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for SECOS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECOS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.