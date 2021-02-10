Richard Mimeau Sells 50,000 Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,265.

Shares of CVE:HPQ opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$279.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

