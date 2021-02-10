Richard Mimeau Sells 50,000 Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,265.
Shares of CVE:HPQ opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$279.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61.
HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile
