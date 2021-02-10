RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

RGCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. 26 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,319. The company has a market cap of $190.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. RGC Resources has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $31.98.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.