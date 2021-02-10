RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $158.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.63. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

