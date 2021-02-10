RFG Advisory LLC Invests $302,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,042,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,646,000 after acquiring an additional 281,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,892 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 244,781 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 332,010 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 438,414 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.