RFG Advisory LLC Invests $283,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Corning by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,818,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 181.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

