RFG Advisory LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NHI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in National Health Investors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in National Health Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in National Health Investors by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in National Health Investors by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NHI. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

National Health Investors stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

