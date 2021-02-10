RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,288 Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 20,298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.37.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

