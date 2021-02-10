Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.96-2.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. 920,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,722. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $89,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 in the last 90 days.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

