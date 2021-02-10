Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of mid single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.06 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.96-2.03 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. 920,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $208,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 in the last ninety days.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.