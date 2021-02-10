Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.95.

Shares of RVLV opened at $38.89 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,889,761 shares of company stock valued at $221,586,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

