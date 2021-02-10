Reviewing Orsus Xelent Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORSX) & Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) and Orsus Xelent Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORSX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Plantronics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plantronics and Orsus Xelent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Orsus Xelent Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plantronics currently has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential downside of 23.78%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Orsus Xelent Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Plantronics has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orsus Xelent Technologies has a beta of -5.02, meaning that its share price is 602% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Orsus Xelent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -53.39% 70.65% 1.55% Orsus Xelent Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Plantronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Orsus Xelent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plantronics and Orsus Xelent Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.70 billion 1.08 -$827.18 million $1.99 22.25 Orsus Xelent Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Orsus Xelent Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics.

Summary

Plantronics beats Orsus Xelent Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services. The company sells its products through a sales team, as well as through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, retailer, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands, as well as RIG brand. Plantronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Orsus Xelent Technologies Company Profile

Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing cellular phones for retail and wholesale distribution in the People's Republic of China. It offers cell phones for global system for mobile communications and code division multiple access platforms to a range of customers and dealers, such as ordinary users, tailored operators, and specialized users from various fields of business and government. The company sells its products to provincial and national sales distributors and dealers. It has strategic partnerships with CEC Mobile Co., Ltd.; Beijing Xingwang Shidai Tech & Trading Co., Ltd.; and CECT-Chinacom Communications Co., Ltd. The company was formerly Universal Flirts Corp. and changed its name to Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. in April 2005. Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.