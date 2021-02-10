Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,371,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,853,000 after buying an additional 228,743 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,602,000 after buying an additional 236,382 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,285,000 after buying an additional 471,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

