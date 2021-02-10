Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.85

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $8.33. Resonant shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 3,261,939 shares trading hands.

RESN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $408.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.84.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 36,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $79,940.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,292 shares in the company, valued at $142,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $28,090.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 527,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,888 shares of company stock worth $392,209 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 205.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 495.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

