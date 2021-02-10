Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.50

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.50 and last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 50421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.97.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$935.19 million and a P/E ratio of -107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.09.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

