Reserve Rights (RSR) Market Cap Achieves $490.75 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $490.75 million and approximately $419.79 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.88 or 0.01176165 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00056643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.78 or 0.05680486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044226 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00031431 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

Reserve Rights can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.