Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TRP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE: TRP):

2/9/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was given a new C$72.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was given a new C$70.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. to C$63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$65.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$70.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was given a new C$62.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

1/13/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$71.00.

1/8/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$70.00.

1/8/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$70.00.

1/6/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/5/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/4/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$67.00 to C$65.00.

TRP opened at C$54.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$76.58. The firm has a market cap of C$51.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

