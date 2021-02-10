Research Analysts Set Expectations for YETI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of YETI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for YETI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $745,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,985.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $159,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,323 shares of company stock worth $16,422,577. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after buying an additional 1,208,886 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,989,000 after buying an additional 772,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 83.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,699,000 after buying an additional 547,310 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,309,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 18.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,804,000 after buying an additional 365,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

