Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dassault Systèmes (DASTY)

2/8/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/5/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/5/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/5/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/5/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/5/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2021 – Dassault Systèmes was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2021 – Dassault Systèmes had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/25/2020 – Dassault Systèmes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $229.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,355. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $230.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.75 and a 200-day moving average of $188.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

