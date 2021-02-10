Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nutrien Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nutrien in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB set a C$41.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.71.

Shares of NTR opened at C$69.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 415.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$34.80 and a 1 year high of C$70.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,077.84%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

