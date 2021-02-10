Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

CRK opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

