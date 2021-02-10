Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,600. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Renishaw plc (RSW.L) traded as high as GBX 6,375 ($83.29) and last traded at GBX 6,330 ($82.70), with a volume of 59459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,155 ($80.42).

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,455.83 ($58.22).

The stock has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,725.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,973.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,516.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Renishaw plc (RSW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

