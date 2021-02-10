Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) PT Raised to $21.50

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $21.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.13% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 6,983.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

