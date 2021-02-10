Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $21.50. The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 5663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

