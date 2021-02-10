Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.11. 18,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average is $105.49. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $155.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

