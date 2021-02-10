Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.40. 15,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $155.95. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

